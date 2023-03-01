Ever faced the embarrassing moment of pulling up on the wrong side at a fuel pump? The drive around and then switching to the correct side isn’t just a waste of your time but can even make many cringe. But there’s a hack that you can use to find out which side your fuel cap is on. And no, it doesn’t involve a person having to lean awkwardly out of the window. A TikTok user showcased the trick in a video leaving many astonished, as reported by LadBible. All you need to do is pay attention to the instruction panel of your vehicle at the fuel gauge.

“Guys, I was today years old when I found out that this arrow when you’ve run out of petrol on your car shows tells you which side your petrol door is on," said the TikTok user. She pointed at the icon of the petrol pump on the panel, which has a tiny triangle attached to it. The simple trick is to follow the direction of the arrow. If it’s pointing left, then the car’s petrol tank is on the left, and vice versa. “Please tell me I’m not the only one?" the user continued with a surprised expression.

Notably, the woman wasn’t the only one to be left astonished after finding out about the trick. A barrage of users shared her feelings while also appreciating her for sharing the information online. One user reportedly commented, “Omg you’re kidding! I had no idea!" and another added, “Oh wow! I didn’t know that."

Previously, a woman who wasn’t aware of the hack went viral for ending up on the wrong side of the petrol pump not once but five times. A passerby who captured the embarrassing moment in a video can be seen explaining, “The gas tank is on the other side. And she already did this once. This is the second time she’s done this, so she should now drive so that it’s on the driver’s side so that the tank is on the driver’s side."

The user hopes that she would manoeuvre her car properly but she makes the same mistake again. “Oh no! Oh no! She knows, she has to know. She just saw that it was not on the passenger’s side… OK, so she’s pulled up again on the wrong side, hang on," the user added. She failed the fourth time but eventually, her efforts came to fruition the fifth time. The passer-by who recorded the video, got out of the car to congratulate her for succeeding in the mission.

Do you think that the hack is useful?

