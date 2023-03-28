In what seems like a scene just straight out of Vin Diesel’s Fast & Furious franchise, a horrifying car crashing video has been sending chills across the internet. The incident was recorded on the dash camera of a Tesla behind the vehicle. The hair-raising video shows that the accident was not a result of anyone’s apparent fault. The car, in the frame, was moving with almost no trouble on its way before a loose tyre of a pickup truck, running parallel, hit it. “Witnessed and recorded the most insane car crash yesterday, you can see Autopilot also swerve and avoid the rogue tire for me, Tesla," read the caption posted with the video on Twitter.

The now-viral video opens to a busy highway. Just seconds into the video, a black Kia Soul can be seen overtaking the Tesla. The moment it reaches next to the pick-up truck, out of the blue, a rogue tyre on the front left side detached itself from the vehicle and rolled towards the car. This resulted in the black car catapulting in the air, landing on its back and then rolling over. Wondering what happened to the pick-up truck after it lost its front tyre? Well, the moment the wheel got detached itself from the vehicle, the pickup truck skidded down the highway.

Advertisement

Thankfully, the horrifying incident caused no major injuries. In reply to the original tweet, the person who posted the video, revealed that both drivers were unharmed. He wrote, “Been seeing a lot of comments about the truck fleeing but the pickup driver definitely stopped and even came back running across the freeway to check on the Kia driver, they were very sincere and apologetic about everything." He added, “Surprisingly the driver of the Kia was actually able to walk away from this unharmed."

Advertisement

Several users expressed relief as the drivers were harmed. One user wrote, “Amazing to think everyone walked away unhurt from this real-life Hollywood-level accident."

Another commented, “Glad to read the driver of the Kia walked away."

Advertisement

“This should be a reminder to everyone why you should wear a seat belt," read a reply.

So far, the video has been played over 36 million thousand times.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here