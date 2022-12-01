A "Majestic" Video Of Zawru Valley Waterfall. Courtesy: Arunachal Pradesh CM

A video of a stunning waterfall in Zawru Valley was shared by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister on his Twitter account. While sharing the video, CM Pema Khandu captioned it, “Majestic appeal, panoramic view, rejuvenating ambience and spectacular surroundings make Zawru Valley a place not to miss at all. If you have not been to Anini, then you must welcome #NewYear by being in the lap of Mother Nature in our pristine Dibang Valley! #DekhoApnaDesh".

The video, shared by the CM, shows a traveller moving near the waterfall, which appears to be milky white, unlike other waterfalls. This video was originally shared by the content creator Tallo Anthony. Pema Khandu has shared the video to promote the #DekhoApnaDesh campaign. which aims to promote tourism in Arunachal Pradesh and revive the hospitality sector which suffered great losses amid the pandemic.

The clip has received close to 7,700 views till now. Many users have also commented on the video. One user wrote, “Nice to see a minister indulging in positive influence, not everything has to be political. This is serving the people too (with smiley emoji)". Another user commented, “This is the magic of Arunachal and a Leader being young, full of vision and prioritises the foundation of the region". While one user also wrote, “Beautiful and breathtaking sir… thank you for sharing…."

Zawru valley is also quite famous for its exceptional fauna including Mishmi Giant Flying Squirrels, Mishmi Wren Babler, Mishmi Takin, Red Goral, and Tibetan Macaque. The snow-capped mountains, picturesque forests with rows of pine trees, and thundering waterfalls to the hills make Dibang Valley one of the most popular tourist destinations in Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier, he had shared the majestic and spectacular view of the Yameng waterfall.

