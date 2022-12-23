A Meeting With God In Heaven? This South African Pastor Can Arrange it For Rs 96,000

We often hear about instances where one’s belief in the almighty gets exploited by some to suit their agenda. In recent times, many self-proclaimed godmen have been exposed as quacks who exploited the belief of the common man. Owing to the same, it becomes difficult to segregate fake godmen from genuine ones. And a similar case from South Africa has recently caught the attention of many on social media, as a pastor claims to have a close relationship with God, enabling him to secure a meeting for anyone with God in heaven, but for a fee.

Well, while abstinence from worldly pleasures is often recommended as a way to connect with the almighty and awaken yourself spiritually, this pastor is asking for money to set up a meeting with God. Yes, you read that right. The pastor, named MS Budeli, in South Africa, has even prepared a poster campaign, which offers one service in exchange for money.

The offers include getting married in a day, cancelling all your debts, seeing your future and winning the Aviator Game, among others. What’s more, the most absurd part is yet to come. There is also an offer to pay a huge sum of money, roughly Rs 96,000, to see God in heaven. The poster is currently going viral on social media.

According to MS Budeli, all this will be possible at a gathering arranged by him on Christmas, December 25. However, this is not the first time a pastor has made headlines with his bizarre claims. Such strange claims have been made by other pastors in South Africa earlier as well. Pastor Christ Penelope of SevenFold Holy Spirit Ministries in Siyandini Village, Giyani, is known for farting on his congregants as a means of “healing" and “blessing" them.

