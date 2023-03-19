'A Noxious Gas, Invisible Yet Fair': ChatGPT's Shakespearean Poem On Climate Change is Now Viral

Artificial intelligence has become the talk of the town since ChatGPT has been launched. The chatbot that produces solutions to many queries in the form of text and images has drawn the world to discuss its benefits and drawbacks. Amidst its sudden burst in popularity, users all across the world are testing ChatGPT’s capabilities by assigning the chatbot vivid tasks. Now, a Twitter user asked the chatbot to explain climate change in Shakespearean language. The post has now gone viral and garnered tons of responses.

Twitter user who goes by the name Dan Miller shared ChatGPT’s response in a Twitter thread. The 28-line poem is not only impressive but has now gone viral. “I asked #ChatGPT4 to explain #ClimateChange in the voice of #Shakespeare. The result is quite extraordinary," wrote Dan.

ChatGPT started the poem with: “Prithee, attend, thou gentle souls and wise, To hear a tale of warming in our skies, A change that doth the very earth beset, And causeth all in sundry ways to fret." Here is more:

“Amazing it forgot that carbon dioxide is the gas that makes all life on earth possible and that reducing its concentration will result in global famine and the death of all plant life," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Beautiful and scary at once. One must now wait for accusations of #woke #chatgpt4 because it too grasps what is plain to see."

Meanwhile, earlier, an Instagram user recently asked the AI chatbot to help her construct a ‘polite but passively aggressive and firm’ email to an airline after facing a six-hour delay. In the video shared by the user, she can be seen recording a room filled with stranded passengers. After experiencing the delay, the woman decided to personally write to the airline about the inconvenience caused by them. But she decided to take help from ChatGpt to draft the email. The video captures her request to the chatbot and its instant reply in the form of a full-fledged letter.

