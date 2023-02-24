A quick-thinking cop in the United States showed how to put technology to work in order to catch a suspect. A suspect that seemed to have their own quick thinking and found himself the most unusual hiding place: a trash can. Thanks to the help of a doorbell camera, a police officer was able to catch the suspect. In a clip shared on Twitter, a cop was seen asking a woman if she had seen a youngster around in a “red t-shirt". While the woman explained that her husband and she are at work during the day. She also confirmed that they do not have any younger ones at home. The officer asked if she could use her doorbell camera to see if there was anyone like that around.

She instantly puts it to work and lets the officer on duty know that the suspect was hiding in her dumpster. As the camera angle switches, the cops are seen pointing their guns at the dumpster and the officer from before saying, “Open that lid, now, I know you are in there." As the youngster steps out, it seems like he has been caught. But the man in the red t-shirt tries to make a run for it. Of course, the police officers on the scene chase him down and catch him.

Social media users expressed their surprise at how the situation ended up getting resolved. Many shared that they were not expecting the chase to go down that smoothly. Others joked that Ring camera could use the footage to make a commercial out of it. A Twitter user wrote, “Not gonna lie, I expected this to end badly, was happily surprised."

“I’ve been watching the tv series cops my whole life since the 90’s. I picked up some things on how they talk and the way they act. I’ve always noticed that you DON’T stop running, they always surround the area you have to go from backyard to backyard crossing over to the next block," read another tweet.

Another user wrote, “My initial reaction was that she gave out way too much info about her residence not knowing if that was a real officer or not."

The clip has been making rounds on social media. So far, it has amassed over 1.6 million views.

