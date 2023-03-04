Home » BUZZ » A Scary Face-Off Between Leopard And Lioness Has Internet's Attention

A Scary Face-Off Between Leopard And Lioness Has Internet's Attention

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: March 04, 2023, 19:42 IST

Delhi, India

Videos of animals in their natural habitat, especially carnivores and their hunts, are extremely enticing to watch on social media. These videos are both entertaining and educational at the same time. They give us an idea about how animals coexist in an ecosystem. Sometimes predators can get into a fight and people are intrigued as to who would win. One such video of a lioness fighting a leopard has gone viral on Instagram.

The video shows the leopard and lioness fighting vigorously. The leopard tries to escape a couple of times, but the lioness grips her in between her claws and jaws ferociously, disallowing the leopard from escaping. After a few failed attempts, the leopard finally manages to escape and climbs up the tree. The lioness then calms down.

The video has gone viral on the social media platform with more than 40 thousand views.

A user commented, “I think the lioness broke the leopard’s spine, easily."

Another user wrote, “Nowadays leopards have learned how to survive from big cats like Lions and Tigers. In the Panna tiger reserve, a leopard also survived from a tigress attack last week. Love for leopards."

A third user commented, “I’m relieved that the leopard could escape from the lioness."

Several others were frightened. The video was shared by a page named WildTrails.in, which has close to 1.5 lakh followers. They regularly post videos of the animal kingdom. Another viral video shared by the page was of a man from Uttar Pradesh, who saved a crane’s life.

The caption of the video revealed the story of how the man saved the crane’s life, who later became the man’s friend for life. “A video of the man riding a bike and the crane following him has surfaced. The man reportedly found the injured crane in a field a year ago and brought the bird home. He treated the bird well. However, the bird did not fly back to the wild but started living with Aarif," revealed the caption. The video showed the crane flying beside the man.

Buzz Staff

