It is said that music can transcend boundaries in powerful ways as it is a universal language that connects people across the world. An example of this was seen at Faiz Festival in Lahore, Pakistan. A video from the festival organised in memory of renowned Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz shows actor-singer Ali Zafar performing and playing a great host to Bollywood’s renowned lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar. It shows Ali Zafar singing for Javed Akhtar and the screenwriter vibing at the jam session.

Javed Akhtar is seen surrounded by people at the gathering where Ali Zafar is singing Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main, from the movie Mashaal. The song was originally crooned by Kishore Kumar in 1984 and its lyrics are by Javed Akhtar. As Ali continues, Javed Akhtar can be seen joining in and enjoying the performance along with the crowd.

The video, which has now gone viral, was shared on Twitter by a user on Monday. The caption read, “Such a rare pleasure and a privilege to have an evening of music and poetry with our brothers and sisters from across the border. The master Javed Akhtar Sahib in Lahore - it doesn’t get better than this."

Ali Zafar retweeted the video, expressing his gratitude towards Javed Akhtar. He wrote: “It was an honour to host him. I have always believed art and music transcends boundaries and is the best way to bring people together. Love is the ONLY way to peace. Thank you, Javed Akhtar sahab for gracing us with your presence. Thank you Faiz sahab for keeping us connected."

The video has received over 5 lakh views. The internet was in awe of the video and users shared their thoughts on it win the comments section. One user commented, “What a wonderful event! It is great to see Javed saab in Pakistan. I wish our two countries become friends and people can visit each other often. There is a lot of love & warmth between the common people…"

Another user wrote, “Beautiful and mind blowing performance by Ali Zafar. This gathering of our artists have a great value and reverence indeed they are the ambassadors of our soul’s voice. Thanks to share."

Javed Akhtar travelled to Lahore to attend the 7th Faiz Literary Festival, organised at Alhamra Arts Council from February 17 to February 19.

