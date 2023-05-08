A Stinky Situation: High School Student’s Prank Sends Six To Hospital

A pungent odour sent six students of a Texas school to the hospital. The culprit? A high school student who deployed a “fart spray". The noxious odour was initially believed to be a gas leak, prompting fire officials and hazardous response teams to spend three days investigating. However, later a student of Caney Creek High School confessed to the foul prank.

According to a report in New York Post, the pungent odour was detected last Wednesday, causing the evacuation of all students. The school building was thoroughly checked by the fire and rescue department with gas detection equipment, but no signs of leaks or fire were found. Students returned to class the following day despite the lingering smell.

On the same day, the situation worsened as six students were hospitalised after suffering severe headaches from the odour. And at least eight others reported feeling ill, according to officials. Following this, the classes were shut down for the rest of the week. It wasn’t until the student responsible for the prank came forward and confessed to using the Hensgaukt Fart Spray, that “creates a smell like real poo and fake vomit". The mystery was solved, putting an end to days of confusion and fear at the high school.

“We just received notice from Caney Creek High School. Due to the hard work of Caney Creek High School Staff and Conroe ISD Police, a student confessed to bringing a highly concentrated, prank, stink spray called Hensgaukt Fart Spray. Caney Creek Fire & Rescue is proud to serve and protect all Students and Staff at Caney Creek High School," the fire & rescue department’s Facebook post read.

Internet was quick to take notice of the situation. They filled the comments section with concerns. “All of the commotion and undue interruption caused by a child? I hope he/she learns a lesson from this. Great job taking care of the situation!!! Thank you!" wrote a social media user. Another one believed that the school should be held accountable for incidents like the recent “fart spray" prank. The user suggests that the school should apologize and cover the hospital fees of the affected students.

According to the news portal, school administrators suspect that the teenager was not acting alone. The incident has raised concerns over school safety and the use of such pranks that could have severe consequences. It is yet unknown what disciplinary action was taken against the student and whether the school will take any further measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

