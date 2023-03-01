American musician Dave Grohl once again proved why he not only rocks on-stage but does it just as well off-stage. The Foo Fighters’ lead singer and drummer came in support of Hope the Mission and spent 24 hours barbecuing to feed homeless people in Los Angeles, PEOPLE reported. All the while as a rainstorm hit California. Dave and some friends put themselves to work on February 22, arriving on the scene with a huge smoker trailer. They were all set to prepare grilled food like smoked brisket, ribs, pork butts, and sides. The news outlet also reported that a representative of Hope the Mission confirmed that Dave and his friends cooked over 500 meals for three shelters in Los Angeles.

CFO of Hope the Mission, Rowan Vansleve, also shared a clip of Dave Grohl giving the mission his all. He captioned the post, “And in the middle of our 350-mile run to end homelessness, we got the coolest video ever from Dave Grohl, of the Foo Fighters. Not only did I wish us luck, but he cooked for hundreds of people who live in our shelters in the middle of one of the worst storms. Nothing but love and respect for Dave."

The comment section was flooded with the praises of the American musician. Many remarked that more people need to come forward like Dave Grohl and take initiatives like these. An Instagram user wrote, “Reason 344 of why Dave Grohl is an amazing human being."

“The world needs more Daves!" another comment read.

“That’s the real Dave Grohl but you two are the real rock stars with what you are doing to remind us how lucky and privileged we are. And how we need to focus on this issue and keep it top of mind and donate what we can," wrote a user.

To make sure that they delivered these meals, Dave Grohl and his friends prepped the food at the Trebek Center. It is a skating-rink-turned-homeless-shelter that the late television personality Alex Trebek supported. TMZ also shared that the musician arrived at midnight and took the next several hours being pretty hands-on through the entire process. He made sure everything was perfect while he continued to work in the kitchen. Not just that, the tabloid also reported that Dave incurred all expenses for the 500 meals himself. Plus, when he was not grilling away in the kitchen, he took some naps in the parking lot waiting for the meat to be prepared.

More than just serving the community, Dave Grohl was also a part of the celebration of Hope the Mission’s “All in for Housing" campaign.

