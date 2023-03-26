Home » Buzz » Aaji’s Energetic Dance Moves at Marathi 'Concert' Has Cured Internet's Sadness

Aaji’s Energetic Dance Moves at Marathi 'Concert' Has Cured Internet's Sadness

Recently, a video of an elderly woman dancing joyfully in a Marathi program has gone viral, proving that age is no barrier to expressing oneself and experiencing pure happiness.

Viral Video: Aaji’s Energetic Dance Moves at Marathi 'Concert' Has Cured Internet's Sadness (Photo Credits: Twitter/@gordonramashray)

Inspiring videos of senior citizens defying age stereotypes are circulating the internet, showcasing their impressive feats like running marathons and dancing with abandon. Recently, a video of an elderly woman dancing joyfully in a Marathi concert has gone viral, proving that age is no barrier to expressing oneself and experiencing pure happiness. The heartwarming video has captured the attention of viewers, who are inspired by the woman’s spirit and zest for life.

The video circulating online features a woman dressed in traditional Marathi clothing, dancing exuberantly to the beat of the Navri Natali song at a programme. According to Maharashtra Times, the event was organised by the Sunil Shelke Foundation and included Marathi actor Aadesh Bandekar as a guest. With Bandekar on stage, all the women in the audience could be seen dancing together in celebration. However, it was an Aaji (grandmother in Marathi) who stole the show with her captivating dance moves, as she seemed to be fully immersed in the festive atmosphere. No doubt, viewers were moved by her infectious energy and enthusiasm, inspiring people of all ages to never let their age hold them back.

The caption of the viral video reads, “Aaji at the front has cured my depression," sparking a wave of positive reactions from viewers.

Enthralled by the woman’s impressive moves, one commenter exclaimed, “Aaji has got more swag and moves!" while another marvelled at her energy, saying, “She is so energetic!"

Some viewers noted the influence of the ‘Home Minister’ actor, who seemed to have the power to get any woman on her feet, with one person remarking, “The sheer power and hold that Aadesh Bandekar has over Marathi women!" Others joined in, praising “Bandekar bhauji supremacy."

