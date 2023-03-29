With summer in full swing, mango lovers everywhere eagerly await the chance to indulge in their favorite fruit. And what better way to celebrate the season than with a variety of delicious mango dishes, including the quintessential ‘aamras’? But did you know that in Maharashtra and Gujarat, ‘aamras’ is often enjoyed with ‘puris’? This famous combination, known as ‘aamras puri’ or ‘ras puri’, is a summer staple in these states, yet remains relatively unknown to those outside the region. A recent Twitter post has brought attention to this delectable pairing, leaving many curious to try it for themselves.

Traditionally, puris are commonly paired with savory and spicy curries in Indian cuisine. However, a delicious twist on this classic dish involves pairing the round-shaped, fried bread with sweet and tangy aamras, a puree made from ripe mangoes and often topped with dry fruits. The contrast of the hot, crispy puris and cold, creamy aamras make for a delightful summer pairing that is a game-changer, and it’s no wonder that people in Maharashtra and Gujarat eagerly await the chance to indulge in this treat every year. For them, the aamras puri combo is an essential part of a fulfilling summer season.

In a recent Twitter post, @MSDianAbhiii shared a picture of ‘aamras puri’ with a caption that read “Sleeping pills pro max." However, the post received unexpected reactions from some Indian users who were not familiar with this well-known meal. In response, some users argued for the supremacy of the classic combination of Chole Bhature with one commenting, “Chole bhature is the only truth of life."

A few were curious about trying it as a comment read, “Didn’t try this combo, but now i want to" while others were shocked that people were unfamiliar with it. However, some users pointed out how ‘aamras puri’ is a well-known combo in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Strange, but true how diverse range of food preferences and cultural backgrounds can greatly influence one’s perspective on seemingly common dishes, highlighting the intriguing interplay between food and culture.

