The ‘tu vs aap’ discourse has taken off on Twitter. Well, they’re just innocuous words, right? Wrong. Some Twitter users have started a war of ratio and counter-ratio over Mumbai residents addressing people with “tu" instead of “aap". Some Twitter users complained that they felt disrespected over strangers in Mumbai calling them “tu". One tweet specifically mentioned a bus conductor addressing the OP with “tu" and was immediately called out for its classist underpinning. Many people also explained the Marathi root of the practice, not to mention the implication of closeness and affection that’s contained in “tu".

Now, from memes, sarcastic tweets replacing every “tu" in Bollywood songs with “aap", to some compelling arguments- everything has been made.

These fights over what language people choose to speak- or how- sure are getting old.

