Actor Sonali Kulkarni has sparked widespread anger after accusing Indian women of being “lazy" and exploiting their boyfriends or husbands for money and other privileges. In an interview with Bhupenddra Singh Raathore, she lambasted women over what she termed “aggression", “being on edge" and a “demanding nature". She said that she wanted to “cry" for her brothers, her husband and other men in society who are pressured to start earning at a young age.

“In India, we, at times, forget that a lot of women are just lazy. They want a boyfriend/husband, who earns well, owns a house, and his performance at work guarantees regular increments," Sonali said. She urged women to become self-dependent and to earn money so as to be able to contribute equally to household expenses.

Here is the video of Sonali Kulkarni’s take on Indian women:

Sonali’s take drew ire across social media, with people calling it sexist, irresponsible and completely untrue. She has been schooled widely over it, including by Uorfi Javed, author Paromita Bardoloi and singer Sona Mohapatra.

Sonali has appeared in films like Mission Kashmir and Dil Chahta Hai.

