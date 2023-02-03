You might often come across numerous animal videos on social media. Be it as common as a dog making some mischief or something equally unique and hilarious like a pet cat performing a maneuver. The animal videos are quite common on the internet and many such videos go viral at times on social media platforms. These viral clips are enough to take away your mid-day blues. One such viral video that has been doing the rounds on the Internet lately shows the adorable friendship between a cat and a baby monkey.

The heartwarming video was shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter on January 31. The visual footage captured a black-and-white spotted stray cat walking on the streets. What seems to be a normal sight at first, soon changes to sheer amusement. Upon closer inspection, it can be seen that a baby monkey is clinging to the cat’s belly.

The monkey has its tiny arms wrapped around the cat’s stomach, peeking out its small head. Meanwhile, the feline walks with the baby monkey, quite comfortably as if it were the mammal’s mother. “Cat and a little monkey…" read the tweet.

The Twitter users were quick to react to this interesting video in the comment section. While one user reacted, “Aw so precious!", while another quipped, “sooo cute." “Ubercat" joked a third user.

So far, the video has received over 2 million views and more than 46.7k likes on the microblogging platform.

This is not the first time, the Internet was left gushing after encountering cross-species friendships. In another instance, a video shared by Buitengebieden revealed a beautiful friendship between a fox and a cat.

The heart-warming clip depicts the dup of a fox and a white cat casually strolling through the woods. Soon the cat nudges itself against the fox affectionately while the latter imitates the feline playfully.

