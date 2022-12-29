Afghan Professor Tears His Degrees On Live TV Over University Ban On Women's Higher Education

As the tremulous reign of the Taliban continues in Afghanistan, a Kabul University Professor ripped his degrees apart on Live Television in a courageous display of support for women’s education. Shabnam Nasimi, the former policy advisor to Afghanistan’s Minister of Refugees & Resettlement, shared the clip on her Twitter handle. Since then the professor is winning the Internet’s heart. He can be seen putting his degrees on display for the television before tearing them to pieces. Nasimi in the caption mentioned that the professor said, “From today I don’t need these diplomas anymore because this country is no place for an education. If my sister and my mother can’t study, then I don’t accept this education." Check out the clip here:

Social media users were in awe of the bravery of the professor. Many understood the gravity of the situation and the repercussions his actions most likely will have. Several mentioned that they hoped he will stay safe and other men join him to stand up for the women of their country instead of throwing him to the wolves. “Kudos to this man for leading by example and backing his words with real action," a Twitter user wrote.

Another user tweeted, “It seems the only way to make change is to do so using the same tools used to deny education to women. Turn to the Quran and find a scriptural base to educate women in society. Is it possible?"

“A very principled and brave man! I hope many others join him in fighting this injustice in girls’ and women’s education!" read a tweet.

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021. The predominantly Pashtun, Islamic fundamentalist group was able to do so after the US troops withdrew from the country, where it was established since 2001. The Taliban have imposed a harsh interpretation of Islamic law. While they initially pledged to respect the rights of women and minority communities, that has not come into effect. The group has also struggled to provide Afghans with security, adequate food, and economic opportunities. But perhaps the biggest threat worldwide is the group’s close ties with al-Qaeda.

