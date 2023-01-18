African Kids’ Synchronised Dance on Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ is Too Cool To Be Missed

Brace yourself for some mind-blowing moves all the way from Africa. Whether you are one to groove to the beats of a peppy song yourself or simply enjoy watching others pull some crazy moves, this clip is just for you. Three kids from the famous Masaka Kids Africana page on Instagram are going viral on social media for their dance to DJ Dansco’s 2021 song DKD Galaxy. With the expanse of greens behind them and bright smiles on their faces, the kids begin the dance with unmatched energy. Every step in perfect sync, they continue grooving. Not even being barefoot can stop them from giving some serious competition to many dancers out there. Check it out here:

The joy on their faces was contagious for social media users. The feel-good clip had several users remarking that they found their smiles “beautiful". The kids, who usually have another dance partner with them, are thoroughly loved by users. Many even went on to remark that watching the kids pop up on their feeds made their day. An Instagram user wrote, “One of my dreams is to visit your project and dance with all of you! Your videos fill me with hope and joy. Thank you,"

Another comment read, “These kids are so much fun to watch, but those smiles on their faces say it all."

“This brings me joy all the time. And when I really need it I go on the page. The joy on their faces is beautiful," wrote a user.

The clip has amassed almost 33 million views since being shared. This is not the first time they have caught the attention of social media users. Commemorating the 75th Independence Day of India, the kids from Uganda shared a clip of dancing to the popular song Gallan Goodiyan from the film Dil Dhadakne Do. The video was captioned, “Happy Monday! Sending you all positive vibes for a blessed week️ - Happy Independence Day."

Masaka Kids Africana community is filled with children from the age of two and above. The kids bring smiles to several faces by dancing to songs by popular artists like Harry Styles, and Lizzo, even going on to recreate the popular Wednesday Dance cover, originally choreographed by actress Jenna Ortega for the Netflix show Wednesday.

They have gained a following of 6 million users on Instagram alone and over 3 million followers on YouTube.

