A little pony caused quite a lot of commotion in the 30th Avenue East and First Street East of Tuscaloosa, USA. The Police Department of the Alabama city shared the hilarious yet adorable story on Facebook detailing the unusual pursuit that took place in the Alberta neighbourhood. The department received a call about a small pony that was hanging around the area and decided to investigate. What followed was a two-hour foot chase that left officers panting and the pony unimpressed. The officers offered pizza crusts and peppermints, but the pony, whose name is yet unknown, wasn’t having it. However, the officers were persistent, and their perseverance paid off as the pony allowed itself to eventually get caught. They’ve temporarily named him “Ginuwine," and he was more than happy to take selfies with the officers who caught him.

“Three officers engaged in a low-speed foot pursuit, following Ginuwine up and down driveways and through people’s backyards for nearly two hours. He eventually allowed himself to be caught, and was happy to get pets and pose for selfies," the Police Department wrote in their Facebook post.

Social media users applauded the police officers’ efforts and the adorable pony’s unwillingness to be caught. The heartwarming story has spread smiles and laughter across the internet, with many people thanking the police officers for going above and beyond to help the little pony. “I wouldn’t have gone either if you offered me pizza crust and peppermints when he knew y’all were withholding the doughnuts," read a comment.

“This has got to be the funniest post I’ve seen in a while," another user wrote.

A comment read, “What a heartwarming story. Maybe a bucket of hay or oats might have interested him more, or the whole slice of pizza would’ve been more interesting."

Turns out some people did not have enough from the Pony chase story. They asked the Police Department to share a clip of the pursuit. And they obliged. In the hilarious clip, the little horse was seen galloping away from the officers who did their absolute best to catch him. “By popular demand, here’s some body cam footage from the pony pursuit Monday night, along with video from a visit with Ginuwine at Therapeutic Riding of Tuscaloosa - TROT yesterday," read the post.

Social media users were loving every second of the clip and many thanked the Tuscaloosa Police Department for sharing it with them.

