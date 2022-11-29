After Accident, Man Wakes Up Thinking It's 1933; Renews Vows To His Wife

Love never dies, this couple truly proved it. A man, who barely survived a motorcycle accident, woke up thinking it was 1993. His wife not only helped him recover but also made her husband of 37 years fall for her again. Kristy and Andrew Mackenzie are a living love story. According to People, the couple was headed home from a family celebration on Father’s Day in June when a car collided with his motorcycle.

After t-boning a car that ran a red light, witnesses said Kristy and Andrew were hurled 50 feet across the pavement. Speaking with ABC 7 news, Kristy shared that on the motorcycle she feels so free and on top of that she is holding on to the love of her life.

Advertisement

Kristy said that all she wanted to know was, if Andrew was okay and where he was. Andrew was unconscious and was airlifted to the hospital for emergency surgery. They suffered extensive injuries including broken bones, internal bleeding, punctured lungs and concussions.

But, when Andrew woke up three days later, the family witnessed another nightmare. The 29 years of his life were erased into thin air. Kristy told the media house that Andrew thought it was 1993 and didn’t even recognise his daughters, Lorelai Mentzer and Amanda MacKenzie.

His daughter Lorelai shared that her father thought she was one of the employees in the hospital and said, “He just immediately, it was, ‘Where’s my wife? Where’s my wife?’"

“We could tell him over and over a few things, and then an hour later, it was like repeating everything," Amanda shared.

Advertisement

Andrew shared that one of the first things he remembered was Kristy in a wheelchair besides trying to worry about him and taking care of him. “He started coming around asking me things and I was, like, amazed. There were happy tears, and within 24 hours, he was a new person," Kristy shared.

Days after being in the hospitals and rehab, the couple could walk again and in August, the family went on a beach vacation. Andrew then popped the question for the second time and the couple renewed their vows.

Advertisement

According to Kristy, it was a nightmare, but she now wants to live in gratitude as they have each other and that’s all that matters to her.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here