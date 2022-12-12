After Backlash, Vim Claims Dishwashing Liquid For Men Was a 'Joke'

After receiving criticism and backlash for their recent commercial endorsing Vim Black – “dishwashing liquid made for men" – the company has issued a statement that the advertisement was just “a joke." A portion of social media users was offended after Vim released a commercial featuring actor and fitness model Milind Soman promoting the dishwashing liquid specially made for men. People were outraged by the advertisement, which shows a man bragging about performing domestic responsibilities and of sorts highlighting the gender bias. However, Vim has now shared an “open letter," where it has clarified that the campaign was just a “joke" and they made it for men to realise that household chores are “your chores too."

“We aren’t serious about the black pack," the company wrote in an Instagram post caption dedicated to men, “But we are super serious about men owning chores at home!" The message on the picture of the new vim liquid bottle read, “Dear men, it was a joke."

In a subsequent post on Vim India’s official Instagram handle, an open letter read, “We see you bragging about the limited edition Vim Black bottle. But we forgot to tell you one teeny tiny detail. Only the bottle is different, the liquid inside has been the same all along! You don’t need a new bottle to enter the kitchen, just the realisation that these are your chores too."

“As you take on new year resolutions, why not chalk in owning your chores and make sure you cut out those bragging skills. PS: No men were harmed during the making of this campaign. – An open letter to men by Vim," read the whole statement.

The caption alongside the statement read, “Hey guys, just something we want to say from the bottom of our b̶o̶t̶t̶l̶e̶s̶ hearts." The hashtags that the company added were #OwnYourChores #LiquidTohSameHiHai and #OpenLetter."

In the commercial, a young man boasts that he assisted his mother with the dishes while exercising at the gym, saying, “Woh thodi thakaan ho gayi thi. Actually, kal raat na maine saare bartaan dhoye the. Mummy ki help kar deta hoon kabhi kabhi aur karni bhi chaiye (I scrubbed all the dishes last night, so I am a little worn out. Sometimes I assist my mother)." Milind Soman then appears and teases him for bragging about performing a normal chore, “Waah beta waah, kya bragging kar rahi hai. Go on, did you enjoy?" Then, after giving the man a bottle of the black dishwashing liquid, he encourages him to wash all the dishes and go on bragging.

Even though Hindustan Unilever, the parent company of Vim, has clarified that the advertisement was satirical, the concept has offended many people, with some expressing their wish to boycott the product.

