Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers scripted history at the 95th Academy Awards by winning the first Oscar for an Indian production in the Best Documentary Short film category. A day after the historic win, a large number of tourists thronged Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Theppakadu elephant camp to see the calves Raghu and Ammu of the documentary, as per news agency ANI. The tourists were reportedly very excited after seeing the adorable elephants from the Oscar-winning documentary. “I am from London, we visited here and got to know that two baby elephants from here won an Oscar last night. It is nice to see them, and I really enjoyed seeing them. Elephants are my favourite animal. I am very lucky to see them today," ANI quoted a tourist as saying.

The Elephant Whisperers revolves around the unbreakable bond between an abandoned elephant, Raghu, and his two caretakers. The heartwarming documentary features an indigenous couple, Bomman and Bellie and shows how they take care of two orphaned baby elephants, including Ammu. By highlighting the relationship shared between humans and animals, The Elephant Whisperers spreads the message of protecting elephants and the need to conserve natural habitats.

Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, The Elephant Whisperers competed against Stranger At The Gate, Haulout, The Martha Mitchell Effect, and How Do You Measure A Year? at the 95th Academy Awards.

After the Oscars, producer Guneet Monga wrote about The Elephant Whisperers’ historic win on Instagram. She also shared a picture of herself and her team holding the Oscar trophy on the stage of the 95th Academy Awards. Guneet wrote, “Tonight is historic as this is the first-ever Oscar for an Indian production India’s Glory with 2 women. Thank you, Mom Dad Guruji Shukrana. To my co-producer Achin Jain, Team Sikhya, Netlflix, Aloke, Sarafina, WME Bash Sanjana. My lovely husband, Sunny. Happy 3 months anniversary baby! Kartiki for bringing and weaving this story To all the women watching…. The future is audacious and the future is here. Let’s go! Jai hind! #theelephantwhisperers #oscars #indiaatoscars."

Apart from The Elephant Whisperers, RRR also won an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu at the Academy Awards, making India proud.

