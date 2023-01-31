There is a reason Shah Rukh Khan is called the King Khan of Bollywood. The actor has proved that there’s no one like him with his recent release- Pathaan. The movie is 2023’s biggest crowd-puller as of yet and has been continuously breaking records ever since its release on January 25. It has collected over Rs 500 crore worldwide in just a week. Now, after Pathaan’s success, SRK fans are waiting eagerly for his next movie, Jawan, where he is paired opposite lady superstar Nayanthara. The film is being directed by Atlee and also marks Shah Rukh Khan’s back-to-back second film with Deepika Padukone. Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra will also feature in the film. Many fans of ‘Pathaan’ have started trending #Jawan on Twitter to begin the countdown and hype the excitement for Shah Rukh’s next film.

A user shared the Jawan poster and wrote, “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost (the movie is yet to end, my friend)."

Internet sensation Ashish Chanchlani too gushed about Jawan and tweeted, “A one-shot action scene in Jawan with divine’s Baazigar playing in the background is all I need in my life".

Another user wrote, “Jawan will turn the tables."

The excitement doesn’t seem to end as one user wrote, “Pathaan to bas ek jhaaki hai, Jawan ke toofan ka aana abhi baaki hai (Pathaan is a procession, Jawan is a storm yet to brew). Pathaan 500 crores in 5 days."

Another fan tweeted, “Dear Pathaan, meri jaan, jab tak hai jaan tab tak hai SRK ka fan. Fir milta hu Jawan se (Dear Pathaan, my life, as long as I live, I will be an SRK fan. Then I will meet you for Jawan). Sir, I’m waiting for your next box office. Please new look upload kardo (Please upload your new look)."

Pathaan’s immense craze just proves that Jawan may also break records at the box office. A fan commented, “With Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has announced his comeback in the greatest way possible. Now, he has Jawan coming in the summer and probably the most awaited Dunki at the end of the year which might be the highest-grosser of the year overseas. The king has arrived to save Bollywood."

As per Taran Adarsh, Pathaan has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark, Rs 542 crore worldwide gross in 5 days. In this, Pathaan’s India collection is Rs 335 crore, while overseas earnings stand at Rs 207 crore till Monday.

While Jawan will open in theatres on June 2, the craze for Pathaan has taken over the internet. To thank the fans to showering love on the film, the star cast held a press meet on Monday. While Shah Rukh Khan expressed that he feels “grateful" for all the love the movie is getting, John Abraham called SRK a “national treasure" at the press meet.

