On March 24, 2020, India went into a nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision was taken to break the chain of infection after it was rapidly spreading around the globe. India also imposed stringent travel curbs on March 11, 2020, as the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak of the pandemic. After two years, the country started easing the restrictions imposed by the government. During the pandemic, Indian Railways decided not to halt trains at Kolaras station in Madhya Pradesh.

Now, there is good news for the residents of Kolaras. Gwalior Bhopal Intercity Express is resuming again and the train will have a halt at the station in question. The train will be flagged off by Kolaras MP Dr KP Yadav on Monday, March 6.

The demand to reinstate the halts at the station has been a long one by the residents of the area. KP Yadav recently had a meeting with Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding the issue. The MP briefed about the current situation and also informed the demand of the locals. Considering the need, Railways has issued an order to restore the halts of trains at Kolaras Railway station.

The minister will flag off the Gwalior-Bhopal Intercity Express after it halts at the Kolaras station at 8:29 AM. KP Yadav will also travel on the train and he will deboard the train at Badarwas station.

Trains halting at the Kolaras station

12197 Gwalior-Bhopal, 11125 Ratlam-Gwalior, 14317 Indore-Dehradun, 19811 Kota-Etawah, 21125 Ratlam-Bhind, 12198 Bhopal-Gwalior, 11126 Gwalior-Ratlam will stop in the morning on Monday. Other than these. 14318 Dehradun-Indore, 19812 Etawah- Kota and 21126 Bhind-Ratlam trains will also now halt at Kolaras station in their scheduled timings.

The Indian railways resumed the operation of passenger trains on May 15, 2020, nearly two months after services were stopped as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

