A video of a man indulging in PDA with his lover while riding a bike in Rajasthan’s Ajmer has gone viral. The two can be seen sitting face to face while the two-wheeler is still in motion. The man is seen riding the bike, while the woman sits in front of him, hugging him. The video was captured by people in the vehicles behind. “Aashiqui on the bike on Ajmer’s Pushkar road," read the caption posted with the video.

Watch the video below:

Soon after the video surfaced online, Ajmer’s Christian Ganj police station reportedly registered a case against the rider and seized the bike seen in the clip. Station Officer Karan Singh Khangarot told India Today that the police were alerted to a video of a couple performing a stunt on a moving bike. Following that, on the orders of higher officials, a search for the rider, Sahil, was conducted. Sahil lives on Ajmer’s Fay Sagar Road. He recognised the woman riding alongside him on the bike.

According to reports, the couple was summoned and interrogated at the Christian Ganj police station. Police have filed a case under IPC sections 336 (endangering life), 279 (negligent act), and 294 (committing obscene acts in public places).

Previously, in a similar instance, a video from Lucknow showing two people hugging each other while riding a scooter through the crowded Hazratganj neighbourhood went viral. Along with the video, the caption read, “In Lucknow’s busiest area Hazratganj, two youngsters were seen on a bike during the Road Safety Week".

According to police, officers used CCTV footage to track, trace, and arrest a persona named Vickey Sharma for “riding a scooter in an inappropriate manner" in the Hazratganj area. The man was arrested under sections 294 (obscene act) and 279 (rash driving) of the IPC. Police said the girl in the video was a minor and hence no action was taken against her.

Prior to their arrest, police stated that the couple would face legal consequences for violating the Motor Vehicle Act and spreading obscenity. Rajesh Srivastava, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Central, had previously suspected that the couple seen in the video is not a boy and a girl as it appears, but two girls.

