'Age is Just a Number': 90-Year-old Woman Graduates from College 70 Years After First Enrolling

Walking up to the stage to get your degree is perhaps one of the proudest moments. This woman, from the United States, lived that moment at the age of 90. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in General Studies from Northern Illinois University. Though it happened seven decades after she first enrolled in the university, but Joyce Viola DeFauw’s message was to never give up. Talking to Good Morning America for a telephone interview, Joyce said, “Keep going. Don’t give up. You might feel like it and all that, but just hang in there because the end will come and you will be victorious."

Joyce’s story is indeed an inspiring one. She had first enrolled at what is now Northern Illinois University in 1951. Joyce was pursuing a degree in early elementary education first, and later, home economics. However, three and a half years later, she decided to drop out and get married and start a family with her first husband.

After her first husband’s death, Joyce remarried and had more children. She now has nine, and seventeen grandchildren and is a great-grandmother to twenty-six. Needless to say, her life was pretty busy but she had never forgotten about college. Her children not only encouraged Joyce to pursue her dreams but even got her a computer to aid her.

She re-enrolled at the university in August 2019 for an online course toward a bachelor’s degree in General Studies at the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at NIU. She said, “There’s so much that life offers that you miss out on if you don’t take advantage of it."

On Sunday, Joyce at last graduated. She walked across the stage for her diploma at her commencement ceremony in a black graduation gown and a matching black cap. It was decorated with golden stars and the words ‘Super Senior ’22’ written on it. She also mentioned that she feels “very happy and thankful" for being able to achieve this milestone.

In a similar incident, a woman from Florida donned on the graduation gown at the age of 85. Earlier in her life she learned that she had a learning disability, which contributed towards her lack of motivation to complete her university degree. Arlyne Frankel enrolled in Florida International University at age 80. Though it took her 5 years to complete her degree, she managed to achieve her dreams.

