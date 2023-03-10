Move over marathon runners, there is a new record holder in town and her name is Betty Lindberg. The 98-year-old dynamo is proving that age is just a number as she crushed the Publix Atlanta 5 km race. She finished the race in under an hour, well 59 minutes and 06 seconds to be exact. And she went on to claim the world record for the 5-kilometre race in the 95-99 age group. While most people her age might be content with a leisurely stroll around the park, Betty has proven that you are never too old to lace up your sneakers and chase your dreams – or in her case, break records.

Whether it was the people waiting at the finish line or her fellow runners, Betty impressed them all with her determination as she crossed the finish line. In a clip shared by Good Morning America, the onlookers were all smiles as they watched her set the record. Perhaps they were all secretly hoping to be as fit and fierce as Betty when they reach her age. The 98-year-old certainly is the ultimate inspiration and is now a world record holder after all.

Advertisement

Impressed was an understatement when it came to the reactions of social media users. They mentioned that Betty was an inspiration to all the people out there. A Twitter user wrote, “Meantime…I’m having a hard time walking around the block! But seriously, this is great! Just proves our minds are our only limit."

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Nice job dear lady… What an inspiration you are," another tweet read.

What’s more, the Atlanta Track Club on its Twitter handle shared that Betty Lindberg has participated in every single AJCPRR but one since 1989. They wrote, “98-year-old Betty Lindberg, an Atlanta legend and world record holder for the 5K in her age group, has participated in every single AJCPRR but one since 1989. Betty recently made national headlines for completing yet another 5K at the Publix Atlanta 5K this past Feb."

The best of Atlanta with the Publix Atlanta Marathon, Half Marathon, and 5 km was seen at a weekend event that had something for everyone in the family. Participants ran past some of Atlanta’s most significant landmarks, college campuses, stadiums, and neighbourhoods, making it the perfect way to explore Atlanta - Running City USA. The event featured a range of races, including a 5 km and youth events on Saturday, and the full and half marathons on Sunday. The Publix Atlanta Marathon is an Abbott World Marathon Major Wanda Age Group World Rankings Qualifying race, making it a highly competitive event.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here