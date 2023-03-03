Home » BUZZ » Ahmedabad Police Give Toffees to Woman For Following Traffic Rules, 'Cute' Gesture Gets Lauded

Ahmedabad Police Give Toffees to Woman For Following Traffic Rules, 'Cute' Gesture Gets Lauded

Twitter user Ritvii took to the blue bird app and shared the toffees given to her by the police.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: March 03, 2023, 13:13 IST

New Delhi, India

Ahmedabad Police Give Toffees to Woman For Following Traffic Rules, 'Cute' Gesture Gets Lauded. (Image: Twitter/@Ritvi14)
Ahmedabad Police Give Toffees to Woman For Following Traffic Rules, 'Cute' Gesture Gets Lauded. (Image: Twitter/@Ritvi14)

In what is being deemed as a “cute" gesture by netizens, Ahmedabad police give toffees to a woman for following traffic rules. Twitter user Ritvii took to the blue bird app and shared the toffees given to her by the police. While one i Cadburry’s Eclairs, the other one is Candyman. “Ahmedabad police gave me a chocolate cuz I was following traffic rules," she wrote in the caption. Following traffic rules is very important and it feels even better when this comes with a reward.

Advertisement

The image, since uploaded, has gone viral. It has garnered over 105K views. “It’s like that time when the police stopped Janet because her driving was perfect," wrote a Twitter user.

Another person wrote, “I want to know if everyone got chocolates or it was only you who was following the rules?"

RELATED NEWS

Appreciating Ritvii, one person wrote, “Knowing the city and its driving habits you’re a rare one. Keep it up!" Here are a few responses:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, earlier, Police registered a case in Ajmer after a video on social media showed a couple hugging. It happened as they sat opposite each other on a moving motorcycle. SHO of Christian ganj police station Karan Singh said on the basis of the video, the case for rash driving was registered. The case has been registered under IPC section 279 (rash driving) and 294 (obscene acts and songs) against a 24-year-old bike rider and a girl, who is a minor. The video showed the girl sitting on the motorcycle’s petrol tank facing a man and hugging him.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: March 03, 2023, 13:13 IST
last updated: March 03, 2023, 13:13 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Alaya F Raises Temperature By Posing Seductively In Stylish Blue Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+24PHOTOS

Radhika Merchant, Jaya Bachchan, Uorfi Javed, Neetu Kapoor Turn Heads At Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Fashion Film Launch, See Pics