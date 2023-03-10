In today’s world, AI has become a dominant force, allowing people to express their creativity in unprecedented ways. However, this technology has recently been viewed negatively, not because of its capabilities, but because some individuals have come to see it as an infallible tool for creation. This has resulted in the denigration of other artistic works, such as the masterpiece film ‘Loving Vincent’, which was labelled as ‘ugly trash’ by some AI artists as per a social media user. Despite this trend, many netizens have stood up to defend the value of human creativity, using their own creative talents to discredit such narrow-minded criticisms.

Recently, a Twitter user named Kris Wilson raised concerns about how AI discourse has impacted the artistic community, leading some individuals to criticise films such as ‘Loving Vincent’ and label them as ‘ugly trash’. However, netizens have quickly rallied to defend human creativity, pointing out that such claims are unfounded and insulting.

Advertisement

‘Loving Vincent’ was the world’s first fully-painted feature film, released in 2017, which tells the story of Vincent van Gogh’s life. The film’s 65,000 frames were all created using the same techniques as Van Gogh by a team of 125 artists from around the world, making it a true work of art. Despite this, some individuals have attempted to diminish its value by comparing it unfavourably to AI-generated works.

Advertisement

“This movie was quite literally a work of art and was worth every second of the 6 year arduous creation process… AI will forever be in shambles over not being as cool or talented," highlighted an aggrieved user. “Calling such a magnificent display of love and effort….trash…is insulting," said another user while the third one claimed, “To the people that think “Loving Vincent" was created with Ai… pls do your research. No Ai could create this kind of beauty."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thus, the consensus among users was that AI could never replace the unique talents and insights of human artists, and many expressed frustration with the idea of it doing so.

Meanwhile, some users also questioned the validity of Wilson’s claim as one of them asked, “Excuse me, but where did you see artists accusing ‘Loving Vincent’ of being “AI trash" and calling it ugly ? Are you trying to gaslight the AI copyright infringement situation that is happening by trying to make artists look unreasonable losers ?" Wilson responded to the criticism, pointing to threads where animators and illustrators made negative comments about the film.

Regardless of the validity of Wilson’s claim, the conversation highlighted the importance of respecting human creativity in all its forms. ‘Loving Vincent’ serves as a testament to the power of traditional art, and its incredible achievement should be celebrated rather than denigrated. Ultimately, AI and traditional art can coexist and complement each other, but neither should be dismissed or devalued in favour of the other.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here