Humans often have a natural inclination to reflect on the past, and this can include a feeling of wanting to revisit it. Familiar experiences and places can make us feel grounded and connected to our roots, and revisiting them can be a way to rekindle those feelings. With the advent of technology, it is easier to reimagine the past, especially when it comes to using AI-based tools that have taken precedence in the recent past. This is what inspired an artist to create depictions using Artificial Intelligence (AI) based on his memories of Old Delhi but with a ‘supernatural’ twist that made his portraits look no less than horror-movie characters.

Prateek Arora, took to Twitter to share his AI-generated portraits that depicted his version of ‘Old Delhi by Night’. He devised ways to connect his creations with the old times using ‘ghost-like’ features that would evoke the feeling of a lingering past on the streets of Delhi. “I used to do a lot of street photography in Old Delhi a few years ago," said the artist to News18. “It’s got a feeling of history and future at the same time, lots of things changing always, but also lots staying the same," he added.

The Mumbai-based artist also highlighted how he wanted to create something out-of-the-box that would awaken the past while using the present technology to make it happen. “So I tried to explore that feeling of past, present, and future clashing. And break out of the same old cliched depictions … AI imaging as a technology greatly enables that," he mentioned.

Internet users also heaped praises for the AI artist and his eerie creations as one of them wrote, “Awesome images". “Those are very cool!" commented the other.

Meanwhile, he earlier shared a Twitter thread on how localites would dress in the fictional East Delhi Cosmic Con of 1997. Creating depictions using AI, he considered the theme to be “Parivar Power" and he narrated how Desis would’ve used homemade costumes during that time when cosplay or ‘costume play’ culture wasn’t a well-understood phenomenon.

