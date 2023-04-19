AI-Generated Images of 'Skating Nani' Is Breaking The Internet

Age is just a number and the “Skating Nani" are here to prove it. A new Instagram post by Ashish Jose is breaking the internet with its incredible images of elderly women performing some merry skateboarding stunts on the streets. The pictures, created with the help of the AI tool Midjourney, have gone viral with thousands of people admiring the creativity and out-of-the-box thinking of the artist. The images show a group of women in sarees and shawls, looking cheerful and carefree as they ride their skateboards through the streets. The pictures have been hailed for their remarkable attention to detail and lifelike quality, making them almost indistinguishable from actual photographs.

Ashish Jose, a creative artist known for his innovative use of AI apps, has been using the app Midjourney to create stunning images by combining prompts and ideas from the app with his own artistic vision. His latest creation, the “Skating Nani" series, looks like a wonderful tribute to the indomitable spirit of elderly women.

The post has already garnered a lot of attention, with many people praising the women’s courage and adventurous spirit, albeit the snaps are AI-generated. The images have people expressing their admiration for the artistic vision behind the pictures. The pictures have also been lauded for their ability to challenge stereotypes and break down barriers. The sight of elderly women performing daring skateboarding tricks on the streets is a powerful reminder that age is just a number and that anything is possible with the right mindset. “I was hoping this was real," wrote a comment.

“This is the coolest for those of you procrastinating on life this is a huge motivation for us all. You are never too old for anything," wrote a user.

A comment read, “Can’t believe its AI-powered image."

These are not the only hyper-realistic AI-generated images that are going viral on the internet. Sachin Samuel, the founder and creative director of Bootpolish Talkies, has impressed everyone with his series of character sketches from the Sanskrit epic tale of Ramayana. Putting Midjourney to use, he generated photorealistic images by providing descriptions for the characters. Sachin shared his fascination for the tale since childhood and wanted to create realistic artwork of its heart-warming characters using the AI tool. He also shared his creations via LinkedIn. The photos, set against the backdrop of the wild, feature several characters wielding ancient bows and arrows. The epic tale, according to Sachin, aptly summarises the beauty of India, and even the villains in the story evoke tears when they die, making it a great epic where one can love and hate the villains equally.

Needless to say, the images were lauded by social media users, who continue to keep an eye out for more parts of the series.

