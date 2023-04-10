AI-generated Pics Show How Billionaires Would Look If They Were Poor

The field of Artificial Intelligence has seen progress on an unprecedented scale in the past few years. From writing original articles on any topic and clearing entrance exams on ChatGPT to creating artificial yet accurate images of imaginary circumstances, AI is doing a lot these days. Now AI has yet again taken over the internet by showing a series of images featuring the world’s most influential and wealthy people as underprivileged.

The images show Donald Trump, Bill Gates, Mukesh Ambani, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk in a slum setting with worn-out clothes on their body. The AI went as far as to show Gates shirtless in his picture.

The images were shared by AI artist Gokul Pillai and the intricacies of these images are to die for. From having lanky body language to wearing dirty and torn clothes, everything about the environment these billionaires have been put in is accurate. This is the reason these images are so believable. Pillai used the AI programme Midjourney which uses text-based prompts to create images.

Instagram users were mostly fascinated to see these images, but some were even scared of the capability of the AI to create perfectly believable images that never existed, from scratch.

A user commented about the potential bad usage of Midjourney and wrote – “Midjourney is honestly scary if you think about how evil people who desire to assassinate someone’s character would use it. As an artist it excites me but looking into the future it scares the crap out of me."

Another user commented – “Just amazing they look real…more like slumdog billionaires."

A third user wrote – “This is gold! But Elon is the only one that still looks rich even when he’s poor lol."

From blotches hanging outside makeshift houses built with mud and cloth to their attire, everything showed how they would look if they were poor.

Gokul boasts more than 34,000 followers on the social media platform, and he has posted several such artistic works that he generated using Midjourney.

