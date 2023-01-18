AI Helps Man Find Bear in Toblerone's Logo After Eating the Chocolate For Thirty Years

You would think consuming something for a long time would have you know all about it inside out. Thirty years seems good enough to at least remember all about the packaging of the products you use. Not for this man though. He only recently made a huge discovery about Toblerone chocolate. The Swiss chocolate is known for its distinct pyramid-like shape and the mouth-watering taste of milk chocolate filled with honey and almond nougat. What a lot of people, like this man did not know was there is a bear hiding in the logo of Toblerone. To the man’s credit, the bear is easy to miss in the mountains. Thanks to the AI, he was able to spot it for the first time in thirty years. More than just the discovery of the creature itself, the man found the meaning behind it. “Apparently the bear represents the Bern bear because Toblerone is made in Bern, Switzerland,” read his post on LinkedIn.

Social media users were having a blast showing off their wits in the comment section. They asked the user to thank artificial intelligence for bringing this to his notice. A LinkedIn user wrote, “It's good to see your computer vision algorithm as the 'bear'er of this exciting news Ralph! If you bear with it for some more time, it could perhaps move mountains,”

“I can bearly believe that you've only just found out,” read another comment.

Another user commented, “Well, here is another fun fact about ‘Toblerone’. When the company ‘Tobler’ was looking for odd shapes to better market and sell their chocolate, they asked agencies for models of chocolate to be made, that were oddly shaped but easy to break off piece by piece. The shape that made it into their product line and is sold until today was the first model, called ‘Tobler One’. Guess where the name came from.”

The chocolate was created by Theodor Tobler in Bern, Switzerland in 1908. It is not just the logo that pays tribute to its place of origin but the shape of the chocolate bar does too. The chocolate bar when broken apart looks quite similar to mountains. They apparently represent the Alps of Switzerland. The logo is also a nod to the mountains of the Alps. Furthermore, just like the user figured out, the bear in the negative space, is a reference to Bern, Switzerland. The city is known for its bears.

