Ever imagined what some of the most powerful rulers of India looked like during their reigns? Well, the progress made by Artificial Intelligence (AI) is such that it has provided users with special tools that can be used to recreate portraits of anyone they want. But the reimagined portraits can only provide their distinct outline, the accuracy of the same is still questionable. On the 74th Republic Day, a Twitter thread showing the AI-reimagined portraits of historic rulers created quite a stir on the internet.

The Twitter thread also kick-started a topic of discussion about the ethnicity of some of the rulers. The individual portraits were of 21 rulers including, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Ranjit Singh, Shah Jahan, Prithviraj Chauhan, Bindusara, Babar, Humayun, Chandragupta Maurya, and many more. Take a look at it here:

With over 44 thousand views, several Twitteratis commented on the facial features of many rulers including their sharp noses and complexion. One of them asked, “Why do Babur, Humayun and Akbar look like they’ve come straight out of china?" Another inquisitive user wanted to confirm if the portraits were factually appropriate, “Are they meant to be historically accurate and consistent with the known portraits and descriptions? Or are they more extrapolation than factual?"

One user appreciated the Twitter thread and wrote, “Excellent thread! Really brings the history books to life."

Meanwhile, a user appreciated the creator’s attempt and asked to elaborate on the process of creating these AI-reimagined photos. The comment read, “That’s some really good work. Could you please run us through the process of how this works, that will explain a lot maybe."

One more asked, “Which AI did you use?"

For this user, the portrait of Akbar looked more like that of actor Hrithik Roshan. “Akbar is Hrithik Roshan for me," read the comment.

This isn’t the first time when AI-generated images have sparked heated conversation on social media platforms. Previously, it was the photos of Indian brides and grooms that ended up receiving flak for their stereotypical representation.

What are your thoughts on the reimagined portraits of these Indian rulers?

