AI Tool Creates Realistic Images Of Ramayana Characters

Artificial intelligence is blurring the lines between fantasy and reality with its impressive tools. Be it culture, folklore, or sketches, the surge of AI has left nothing untouched. Now, the founder and creative director of Bootpolish Talkies, Sachin Samuel, has left the internet impressed with his Ramayana character sketch series that was made with the hell of Midjourney. For those unaware, it is an AI tool that allows users to make photorealistic images.

All you have to do is prompt the tool with descriptions for the images and the generated result will be more precise than the given instructions. Sachin explained that he has been fascinated with the Sanskrit epic tale of Ramayana ever since he was a child and believes that the folklore has plenty of heart-warming characters. He came up with the plan of creating realistic artwork of its characters using the AI-image-generating tool. Sachin was also quick to share his creation via LinkedIn.

Advertisement

He said, “Ramayana has plenty of heartwarming characters. King Dasaratha, Manthara the maidservant, Kaikeyi the youngest of King Dasaratha’s consorts, Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Ravana the Demon King of Lanka, Maricha, Sugreeva the Monkey King and Jambuvan, King of the Bears, Kumbharkarn, Ravana’s giant brother, Indrajit, Ravana’s warrior son, Jatayu, the sacred eagle." Sachin believes even the death of villains in the Hindu epic leaves people moved.

“In Ramayana, even the villains, Vali, Indrajit evoke tears when they die. That’s the beauty of a great epic, where you could love and hate the villains equally," he added. According to Sachin, the epic tale is a visual spectacle that aptly summarises the beauty of India. “Ramayana is a visual masterpiece that takes you on a journey across the length and breadth of India. Portrait character sketches series created using the AI tool Midjourney," he concluded.

Set against the backdrop of the wild, the photos feature several characters wielding ancient bows and arrows. One of them appears to be a depiction of the demon King Raavana, while another appears to be a photo-realistic image of Goddess Sita. Take a look at it here:

Advertisement

Multiple LinkedIn users lauded Sachin’s work by calling it “spending’", “gorgeous," and"amazing."

Did the photos blow your mind too?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here