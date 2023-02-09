Home » BUZZ » 'Ain't Reading All That': First Long-Form Tweet With 26,927 Characters Gets Roasted With Memes

'Ain't Reading All That': First Long-Form Tweet With 26,927 Characters Gets Roasted With Memes

First long-form tweet with 26,927 characters just dropped but Twitter users are giving it a hard pass.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 09, 2023, 08:01 IST

International

First long-form tweet gets roasted. (Credits: Twitter)
First long-form tweet gets roasted. (Credits: Twitter)

Twitter will soon allow long-form tweets- ones that are longer than a thread and can be combined in one tweet. Elon Musk said the feature would be launched in early February in a tweet he posted last month. Tweets started from 140 characters, moved up to 240 characters, and then the thread option became available. Wondering what might a long-form tweet look like- how expansive it might be?

Twitter user Jane Manchun Wong posted a demo long-form tweet consisting of 26,927 characters. While it remains to be seen how people take to the new feature, the responses so far have been memes, liberal uses of the ‘I ain’t reading all that’ memes and people saying they would be blocking anyone tweeting out more than five lines.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Recently, there was a similar reaction to the view count feature on Twitter, with users collectively giving it a hard pass. “Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video," Elon Musk had announced in a tweet. “Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions," he had added. He also stated that tweets are typically viewed 100 times more than they are liked.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: February 09, 2023, 08:01 IST
last updated: February 09, 2023, 08:01 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: The Newlywed Couple Wear Manish Malhotra Outfits At Intimate Wedding In Jaisalmer

+40PHOTOS

Sharvari Wagh, Raveena Tandon, Sonakshi Sinha, Ayushmann Khurrana Among Celebrities At Ramesh Taurani's Daughter's Reception