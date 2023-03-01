‘Aiyyo Shraddha’ AKA Shraddha Jain has made a relatable skit on how language is no bar among Indians and it’s now going viral on both Twitter and Instagram. In the skit, she imagines a Kannada woman filing an FIR with a Marathi cop and the hilarious miscommunication that ensues. In the end, using some Google Translate and a lot of enthusiasm, the duo (both played by Shraddha) prove that no matter what, Desis will find a way to understand each other.

Shraddha shot into fame with a viral skit about global tech layoffs. Since then she has gone on to meet PM Modi and UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt.

Hunt was interviewed by Shraddha and the duo chatted over a platter of authentic South Indian dishes - Masala Dosa and vada.

Just moments before meeting the UK Finance Minister, Shraddha shared her excitement on Instagram alongside a happy selfie. “My friends, I am meeting the Chancellor of the UK (Finance Minister) in a few minutes. Let’s hope our conversation lives up to the beautiful weather we are having in Bengaluru today," she stated.

