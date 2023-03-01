Home » BUZZ » Aiyyo Shraddha's Hilarious Skit on Kannada Woman Talking to Marathi Cop is Spot on

Aiyyo Shraddha's Hilarious Skit on Kannada Woman Talking to Marathi Cop is Spot on

Aiyyo Shraddha illustrates in a viral video how language is no bar among Desis in understanding each other.

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: March 01, 2023, 11:21 IST

New Delhi, India

Aiyyo Shraddha's skit on language barriers is going viral. (Credits: Aiyyo Shraddha)
Aiyyo Shraddha's skit on language barriers is going viral. (Credits: Aiyyo Shraddha)

‘Aiyyo Shraddha’ AKA Shraddha Jain has made a relatable skit on how language is no bar among Indians and it’s now going viral on both Twitter and Instagram. In the skit, she imagines a Kannada woman filing an FIR with a Marathi cop and the hilarious miscommunication that ensues. In the end, using some Google Translate and a lot of enthusiasm, the duo (both played by Shraddha) prove that no matter what, Desis will find a way to understand each other.

Shraddha shot into fame with a viral skit about global tech layoffs. Since then she has gone on to meet PM Modi and UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt.

Hunt was interviewed by Shraddha and the duo chatted over a platter of authentic South Indian dishes - Masala Dosa and vada.

Just moments before meeting the UK Finance Minister, Shraddha shared her excitement on Instagram alongside a happy selfie. “My friends, I am meeting the Chancellor of the UK (Finance Minister) in a few minutes. Let’s hope our conversation lives up to the beautiful weather we are having in Bengaluru today," she stated.

