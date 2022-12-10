Home » BUZZ » Akaash, the Guy Vanshika Cried Over in Viral Phone Call, Comes up With His Side of Story

Akaash, the Guy Vanshika Cried Over in Viral Phone Call, Comes up With His Side of Story

After Vanshika's post-breakup phone call went viral on Twitter, Akaash has come up with his side of the story.

December 10, 2022

The Vanshika Akaash tea continues on Twitter. (Credits: Twitter/@aashishsarda07)
The Vanshika Akaash tea continues on Twitter. (Credits: Twitter/@aashishsarda07)

The Vanshika saga on Twitter shows no sign of dying down. After Vanshika’s phone call to her friend, crying about how one Akaash had broken up with her, went viral and got her trending on Twitter, Akaash has apparently come up with his side of the story. Though many have continued to question the legitimacy of the saga- asking if the whole thing may have been staged- the “discourse" isn’t letting up anytime soon. Akaash has a few points to make for himself and Twitter is certainly listening.

Akaash’s phone call, like Vanshika’s, has apparently been “leaked" by his friend. It does seem a little “sus" that he would not doubt anything at all, given the circumstance. Akaash hit out at Vanshika and minced no words in pointing out the trouble with their relationship.

Claiming Vanshika was overreacting, he spoke about how she made the preparations of a “wedding" for their “two-month anniversary". He said it was natural for him to “freak out" and that Vanshika should not have acted like “Kareena Kapoor" in rejecting other guys in college for him.

Itna disappoint toh mai 3 saal college mein katwane ke baad bhi nahi hua tha jitna yeh 2 maheene mein ho gayi hai," he says. Speaking on the whole heels-on-sale issue, he also mentions another shopping site’s sale. Here’s the whole conversation:

Have you picked a side or do you think they might soon come out and say it was all scripted?

