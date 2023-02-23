Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has kick-started promotions of his upcoming comedy-drama Selfiee. While doing so, he has also bagged a Guinness World Record. On Wednesday, the star created history by breaking the record for most selfies taken within a span of three minutes. The achievement was completed during a promotional event in Mumbai and Akshay Kumar did not fail to give fans a glimpse of it via Instagram. In a series of photos and videos, the Khiladi fame is seen flaunting his record-breaking certificate on stage, surrounded by his fans and a Guinness staff member.

Greeting fans with a warm ‘Namaste’, a video from the event shows Akshay switching side to side, clicking multiple selfies in quick succession to complete the task. He managed to click 184 photos to become a Guinness World record title holder. Alongside the glimpses of the event, the actor also penned a heart-warming note of gratitude to his fans for his successes. Akshay Kumar revealed that he pulled this distinctive stunt as a special tribute to those who’ve stood by him through the highs and lows of his career.

Advertisement

“Everything I have achieved and where I am in life is due to the unconditional love of my fans. This is my special tribute to them, acknowledging how they have stood by me throughout my career," he wrote. While adding the flamboyant feat to his professional graph, he confirmed, “With the help of my fans, we have broken the Guinness World Record for Most Selfies in 3 minutes. Thank you, everyone. This was very special and I’ll remember this forever. Ab selfies hi selfies hongi. See you all in cinemas on Friday." Take a look at the post here:

Advertisement

The milestone was achieved just days before the release of his upcoming flick Selfiee helmed by Raj Mehta. Besides Akshay Kumar, the movie also stars Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty in key roles. The comedy-drama is a remake of the 2019-released Malayalam movie Driving Licence, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Selfiee is scheduled to hit the silver screens on Friday, February 24.

Akshay Kumar is also busy shooting for the third installment of his iconic comedy movie franchise Hera Pheri. The film has hit the floors. Reports confirm that he will reprise his role as Raju alongside Paresh Rawal’s Baburao and Suniel Shetty’s Shyam.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here