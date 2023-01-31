The whole world came to a standstill when Covid-19 hit humankind. It made us conversant with the disastrous situation when using topmost safety items became a compulsion. To cope with the fear, hand sanitizers and masks became the everyday companions we never imagined. Even after the end of the pandemic, people continue to carry them while stepping out of their houses as means of protection. But did you expect someone to utilise it for purposes other than safety? Well, this woman’s nifty party trick to disguise people has left the internet floored!

Twitter user, Alice, shared how Covid has enabled her to carry alcohol to parties disguised as hand sanitizers. Have you ever thought of this? Now, you must! She even posted a photo of herself from an outdoor party where she was holding a hand sanitizer pump cap bottle and a disposable glass. It showed how successful she’d been in fooling people and carrying the alcoholic drink to the party using her wit.

“Can’t believe it’s been nearly 3 years since covid enabled me to bring alcohol into any venue disguised as hand sanitizer," read her caption on the social media platform.

No doubt, netizens found it smart and started praising her for her genius technique. “That is phenomenal!" said a user while another one replied, “Damn I’m sad I didn’t come up with that."

While not all parties prevent people from bringing alcohol from outside, some event planners ban such actions. Due to this, party-goers are made to pay a high price for consuming the beverages inside the venue. But, this woman’s trick stunned social media users and gave them the option to trick party planners. “Ahead of the game," exclaimed a user. “It’s not like they’re going to open it up and be able to say this shouldn’t smell like alcohol," quipped another user.

