Ali Sethi recently wrapped up his North America tour and apart from the immaculate music, an interesting development was noticed by fans. Now it’s common for fans to throw underwear, lingerie, thongs etc on to the stage at musical concerts where rockstars or popstars perform. Ali Sethi’s music, on the other hand, can make you feel a whole rollercoaster of emotions but you’d think “thirsty" wouldn’t be one of them. Until now.

Announcing the wrap on his concerts, Ali Sethi took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the events. “IT’S A WRAP 💐💐 thank u for loving and baar baar indulging 😭ab milenge #coachella ke melay mein," he wrote in the caption. One of the photos showed a number of thongs that had been thrown on the stage. Everyone, predictably, had the same question.

What Ali Sethi song could possibly inspire one to do that?

“Was very fun watching people throw thongs after ghazals," read one of the Instagram comments. Twitter has been discussing it too.

Pasoori was ranked number one in Google’s list of most searched songs for 2022. The melodious song, crooned by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, beat K-pop band BTS’ Butter to secure the first position on Google’s list. Two more Hindi songs - Chaand Baaliyan and Srivalli made it to the global top 10 list.

