Alia Bhatt, though she has delivered many hits and critically acclaimed performances, is not beyond a ‘cringe’ scene or two and ‘Sadak 2’ is proof. The Mahesh Bhatt directorial also stars Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Ahead of its release in 2020, the film’s trailer had even become the world’s second most disliked video on YouTube, as the film was marred by the nepotism debate triggered by Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Now, a clip from ‘Sadak 2’ is doing the rounds on Twitter, where Alia does an emotional scene in the course of which she sobs and says, “baap ek ehsaas hai“. Twitter has been brutally trolling the scene, starting from the acting to the dialogue itself.

Recently, Alia Bhatt also got roasted for an old video of her performing at IIFA awards in 2017 where she rapped a part of ‘Ladki Beautiful Kar Gayi Chull’. Though the actor has proven her mettle in Bollywood, she has found it difficult to evade the nepotism allegations on social media. The old clip showed her dancing and rapping portions of the ‘Kapoor and Sons’ song questionably. Reaction shots, though they are understood to not always accurately reflect what’s going on onstage, of Varun Dhawan, Armaan Malik and Soni Razdan added to the jokes.

