Alia Bhatt's Old IIFA Performance Rapping to 'Ladki Beautiful' Gets Brutally Roasted

Alia Bhatt rapping 'Ladki Beautiful Kar Gayi Chull' at IIFA awards in 2017 is getting dragged on Twitter.

Last Updated: January 05, 2023, 09:53 IST

Alia Bhatt's rapping gets roasted. (Credits: IIFA)
Alia Bhatt is getting roasted for an old video of her performing at IIFA awards in 2017 where she rapped a part of ‘Ladki Beautiful Kar Gayi Chull’. Though the actor has proven her mettle in Bollywood, she has found it difficult to evade the nepotism allegations on social media. The old clip shows her dancing and rapping portions of the ‘Kapoor and Sons’ song questionably. Reaction shots, though they are understood to not always accurately reflect what’s going on onstage, of Varun Dhawan, Armaan Malik and Soni Razdan have been adding to the jokes.

“The only time one would prefer Badshah," one Twitter user wrote. “The video Alia’s PR doesn’t want you to see," joked another. “This caused me physical pain," one user said. “I love how peacefully the audience is looking on while she tries to get them going by singing horribly," reads a tweet.

Speaking of nepotism debates, Karan Johar does not shy away from expressing his love for Alia and sees no reason for people on the Internet to be negative about it. In an interview to Siddharth Kanan, he said, “I think Alia and I just make each other cry. I see a lot of hate for the relationship both of us share like, online when I look. I don’t know why people get so annoyed. I’m allowed to love somebody from my heart."

Recently, Instagram page DietSabya came up with a tongue-in-cheek Bollywood version of a viral New York Magazine cover showing the celebrity kids’ heads juxtaposed on baby torsos. The New York Magazine cover reads “She Has Her Mother’s Eyes. And Agent."

