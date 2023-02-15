Spider venom may be the stuff of nightmares for some people, but it’s also a fascinating subject of scientific study. A new study published by two researchers at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, uncovered spider toxins’ evolutionary origin and diversity. It also sheds light on the early history of these enigmatic creatures. Researchers used unique techniques to identify dozens of new toxin superfamilies and trace their origin back to a “primordial knot" that emerged over 375 million years ago. This discovery also highlights the intriguing evolutionary strategies of these remarkable predators.

Spider venom is a complex mixture of various substances, including disulfide-rich peptides (DRPs). DRPs are abundant in spider venoms, but their evolutionary origins have been unclear due to their molecular diversity and a lack of data from different spider lineages. Dr Kartik Sunagar and Naeem Yusuf Shaikh of IISc’s Evolutionary Venomics Lab recently published a paper on the origin of disulfide-rich spider venom toxins.

The researchers used a comprehensive approach that combined phylogenetics (the study of evolutionary relationships among organisms), structural analyses, and evolutionary history to study DRPs.

“We have not only identified 78 novel spider toxin superfamilies but also provided the first evidence for their common origin. We trace the origin of these toxin superfamilies to a primordial knot - which we name ‘Adi Shakti’, after the creator of the Universe according to Hindu mythology - 375 million years ago in the common ancestor of Araneomorphae and Mygalomorphae," they wrote in their paper. Araneomorphae, or “modern spiders" include orb-weavers, black widows, and jumping spiders. Mygalomorphae includes spiders with more ancient features, such as tarantulas.

The research findings reveal that the venom of most spiders– which is a complex mixture of chemicals– is based on a single molecular structure. This is unusual, as most other venomous animals rely on various toxins with independent evolutionary origins. The researchers found that the evolution of DRP toxin superfamilies differed between the two spider groups, with Araneomorphs evolving more rapidly than Mygalomorphs. They also discovered that the evolution of spider venom was influenced by how the venom was used, either for predation or self-defence.

These findings provide new insights into the remarkable evolutionary history of spider venom and shed light on how these enigmatic creatures have developed such a diverse and effective arsenal of weapons.

