'Already Sitting In Theatre': Fans Are Losing It Over Margot Robbie's Barbie Trailer

One of the most talked about upcoming movies includes Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. After creating a huge buzz with pictures and snippets, the makers finally released the second trailer of the fantasy film. Margot Robbie brings to life the popular Barbie doll figurine along with Ken, played by Ryan Gosling. However, the trailer surprised the fans with the rest of the cast as well. The netizens were thrilled to spot Dua Lipa, Simu Liu as a mermaid Barbie and even actor Hari Nef. The trailer has taken Twitter by storm with the awe-inspiring pink dream world and catchy visuals.

Although the trailer doesn’t give away much of the story, it sure hints to us that Barbie and Ken getting stuck in the real world. The fabulously created dream world of Barbie and Ken is all set to make the Barbie-lovers nostalgic.

Advertisement

As soon as the creator of the film Warner Bros shared the trailer, comments started flooding in. A comment read, “Gawdddd I can’t wait to see Simu Liu on the big screen again." “The cast is everything," came another comment. “Greta Gerwig is singlehandedly saving cinema," hailed a true-blue Barbie fan. A die-hard Margot Robbie admirer posted on the micro-blogging site, “Margot robbie as barbie that’s it that’s the tweet."

Advertisement

Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig who previously gave critically acclaimed films like Lady Bird and Little Women. The Academy Award winner co-wrote this film along with her filmmaker husband Noah Baumbach. The film also has more ‘Barbies’ in the ‘Barbie world’ including Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Alexandra Shipp, Alexandra Shipp, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, and more.

Sharing her nervousness around the movie, Greta earlier told Variety, “That feeling that I had was knowing that it would be really interesting terror. Usually that’s where the best stuff is. I am terrified of that. Anything where you’re like, ‘This could be a career-ender,’ then you’re like, ‘OK, I probably should do it." Well, now that the trailer is garnering a positive response, Greta’s vision is sure to win praise. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 21 this year.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here