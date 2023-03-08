In the midst of widespread layoffs and firings at Twitter since Elon Musk became involved with the company, Haraldur Thorleifsson found himself locked out of his work computer with no explanation or notification of his termination. He waited for nine days without any response from Twitter’s HR department, leaving him unsure of his employment status. In an attempt to get answers, Thorleifsson turned to social media and reached out to Musk for help.

“9 days ago the access to my work computer was cut, along with about 200 other Twitter employees. However your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am an employee or not. You’ve not answered my emails. Maybe if enough people retweet you’ll answer me here?" wrote Thorleifsson, who goes by a Twitter name Halli.

Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse when Musk made several derogatory comments on Twitter about Thorleifsson’s work status and questioned his usefulness to the company, all while disregarding the fact that Thorleifsson has muscular dystrophy. “The reality is that this guy (who is independently wealthy) did no actual work, claimed as his excuse that he had a disability that prevented him from typing, yet was simultaneously tweeting up a storm. Can’t say I have a lot of respect for that," replied Musk.

Thorleifsson was understandably upset by Musk’s insensitive comments on Twitter and took the opportunity to educate him and the wider Twitter community about the difficulties he faced due to his muscular dystrophy. Having explained how his condition prevents him from performing certain tasks, he went on to take a jab at Musk by pointing out that even though he is physically fit, he requires security to accompany him to the toilet. In a tweet directed at Musk, he said, “Oh! I forgot to mention that I read you can’t go to the toilet on your own either (Elon Musk) I’m sorry to hear about that. I know the feeling."

Thorleifsson’s public dispute with Elon Musk gained widespread attention on social media, with many people showing support for Thorleifsson and criticising Musk’s disrespectful behaviour towards a former employee. One of Thorleifsson’s co-workers even defended his work ethic and talents, describing him as a valuable team member. “As someone who has worked directly with Thorleifsson during a turnaround, this is super disappointing to see. Not only is his work ethic next level, his talent and humility are world class. Exactly the kind of person you want on your team when the odds are stacked. I feel certain there’s a deep misunderstanding somewhere in here of “did no actual work." he wrote.

After the backlash, Musk, however, had a change of heart and decided to have a video call with Thorleifsson to better understand the situation since it was “better to talk" than “communicate via tweet". “I would like to apologize to Halli for my misunderstanding of his situation. It was based on things I was told that were untrue or, in some cases, true, but not meaningful. He is considering remaining at Twitter," revealed Musk later.

Meanwhile, it is currently unknown whether Thorleifsson has responded to Musk’s latest tweet.

