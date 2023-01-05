Amazon Employees Celebrating 'Varisu' Trailer Drop at Office Proves Vijay Craze is Real

Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Varisu is being hotly anticipated by fans and its trailer dropped on January 4. The Vamshi Paidipall directorial will have a Pongal release this month. Apart from Vijay and Rashmika, R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish also star in the film. Fans have gone berserk after watching the trailer that packs a punch with action, drama and masala. A video has emerged where employees at an Amazon office broke into wild celebrations while watching the trailer together.

The fans can be seen cheering and whooping, breaking into dance as Vijay enters the frame in the trailer being shown on a screen.

Varisu is a story of a man who is the son of a business tycoon. He is forced to take over his father’s empire under some unfavourable circumstances. Two songs of the film have already been released. Recently, the makers launched Varisu’s third single track, Soul of Varisu. The song is high on emotions and has won many hearts. S Thaman unveiled the song on Twitter and penned a heartwarming note. The famous composer wrote, “It’s for you Amma. Coming to hug your ears for Years. We all Love Our Mother Right Dedicating this Track to them Love U Amma."

Trade analysts are predicting that Varisu will do great business in states like Tamil Nadu and Telugu. It will hit the screens on January 12.

