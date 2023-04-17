Trends :Bournvita ControversyBizzare FoodAfter Death ExperienceDrunk PassengerAaliya Mir
Amber Heard 'Bruise Makeup': Twitter Doesn't Want You to Forget Disturbing Trial 'Content'

The Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial spurred some of the most disturbing 'content' on TikTok, with people cosplaying as Amber Heard and making light of domestic abuse.

TikTokers relentlessly mocked Amber Heard. (TikTok screengrabs)
The Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial and its commodification on the Internet was one of the most disturbing moments in pop culture recently. Not only did it spur violently misogynistic discourse against Heard, it also had a range of people on the Internet mocking and making light of a serious issue like domestic abuse. Now, as the tide seems to be turning on Twitter, people have been recounting the disturbing instances when TikTokers cashed in on the trial.

From replicating Amber Heard’s bruises with makeup to enacting scenarios of abuse, TikTokers did it all. Sharing a disturbing video compilation, a Twitter user wrote, “Maybe TikTok should be banned after all."

Internet’s moment of misogyny is truly everlasting.

