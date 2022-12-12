American Architect Explains How She Designed Rajasthan's Oval-shaped School for Girls

American architect Diana Kellogg, who is known for her design of the Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls’ School has explained how she came up with the idea behind the structure. Built in the Thar desert in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls School in Jaisalmer is a unique architectural wonder that remains cool in the scorching heat of Rajasthan without the need for air-conditioners. It has been constructed in an oval shape and the walls are made from 3 layers of Sandstone, Marble and Lime Plaster to reflect sun rays and windows are made at the height of 6 feet to keep the sun away from the students.

Diana, recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video of the same. She explained that she looked at feminine symbols across cultures when she started the design process of the building. “it has been amazing to see the building and my dreams manifest….and to me the whole project is about connectivity - a school becomes a community and the community a city and on and on," she wrote in the caption.

The school also has solar panels on its roof to provide green energy and harvests rainwater too. Initially, she thought of the oval shape of the building as an egg or a womb but as the project progressed, she looks at it as a seed. “A seed that extends like ripples of water through our communal oceans, without end…as I have watched the building grow I have seen these connections extending. My hope is for infinity," she wrote on Instagram.

The video has now gone viral and has over 3.3K likes. “Jaiselmer itself has some spiritual vibes… And it attracts pure souls like Dina maam," commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Thanks for this wonderful work of designing school in India. I wish you create many more such design according to different cultural history of India. You may study the south temples they may give more idea about the new design and strokes."

