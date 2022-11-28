American Bride Wears Lehenga For Wedding, Her Family's Reaction is Priceless

A marriage is a very special occasion for every bride. From decking up for the D-day, to choosing your wedding attire, everything can be a little overwhelming. However, this one video which is currently going viral shows an American bride in a lehenga. This is not it but it is the reaction of people around her which makes it very special. “What a beautiful moment, Hannah Rogers. Your family & you are Love," read the caption.

In the video, it can be seen that the bride enters from a room and her friends and family are waiting for her outside. As she steps out in a red lehenga, they cheer and then circle around in a group hug. The smile on everyone’s face is just priceless and so heartwarming to see. Have a look for yourself:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 400K likes. “so so beautiful u look in Indian traditional wedding outfit. Well u all r looking so good….ATI Sunder…like goddess," commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Dad reactions was like seeing his little princess became one year baby walking towards him for the first time and ready to catch her before she falls."

“Stunning! Nothing like an Indian ensemble and there’s always about 4-5 different ones thru the different ceremonies!" wrote another person.

Meanwhile, earlier, in a unique case in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani, a bride called off the wedding with her fiance because she was not given an expensive lehenga. The girl, belonging to the Rajpura neighbourhood was already engaged. She threw a fit when she discovered that the lehenga that the groom’s family had purchased for her cost only Rs. 10,000.

The groom’s family, on the other hand, claimed that they purchased the lehenga exclusively from Lucknow. The couple got engaged in June. The wedding was scheduled for November 5. On the day of the wedding, the bride lost her calm and refused to get married. As per the locals, the groom’s father gave the girl his ATM card to purchase the lehenga of her preference but that did not work out.

