'American Spicy, Indian Mild': US Eatery Has Hilariously Helpful Spice Chart For Desi Food

Indian food spice levels are a compound component and there are many different kinds of spicy out there- the blazing hot, the peppery hot, the coldish heat of green chilis and more. It’s common knowledge that that Indian food spice levels are heads and shoulders above food in the US or the UK. A Twitter user’s experience with the Desi food menu at a restaurant in the US has corroborated the same.

Aditi Shekar shared a screengrab of the menu at a Bethesda restaurant, and the Indian food spice levels were designated in a creative way. The paneer butter masala is available in different spice levels which go something like- Zero Spice, American Mild, American Medium, American Spicy, Indian Mild, Indian Medium, Indian Spicy and so on. The restaurant is clearly aware that spicy by Indian standards and spicy by American standards are entirely different ball games.

Advertisement

That’s certainly a menu that caters to all kinds of diners.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here